Snow, ice in forecast: Here's what to expect Wednesday in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - A wintry mix is expected Wednesday in Metro Detroit.

According to the Local 4Casters, snow and ice move in mid morning. A quick inch of snow is possible right after the morning drive, and there’s a good chance freezing rain will mix in during the late morning and early afternoon Wednesday.

Minor ice accumulations are possible before the wet weather changes to all rain by 3 or 4 p.m. as highs hit the mid or even upper 30s, according to Meteorologist Brand Roux.

The wet weather is expected to stick around Thursday morning wirth rain showers. Then we are expecting a clear and mild Thursday afternoon with highs around 40 degrees.

Meanwhile, it's dry and cold

As of this writing Tuesday morning, it's 14 degrees outside in Detroit.

Here's a look at Tuesday's hourly weather forecast in Detroit:

