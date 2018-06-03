Spring showers arrive Sunday morning in Metro Detroit

LIVONIA, Mich. - A steady downpour arrived about 8:55 a.m. Sunday in western Wayne County.

According to Meteorologist Andrew Humphrey, the line of rain is traveling west to east.

Here is his forecast for Sunday:

By lunchtime, the showers reach Detroit and much of Oakland County.

Sunday afternoon will be wet and mild. Highs will be near 75 degrees. Showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely in the early afternoon.

By 4 p.m., the wet weather starts to leave. Baseball fans may need to pack their patience for any delay of the Tigers-Blue Jays game at Comerica Park; or stoppage.

