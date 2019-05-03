St. Clair Shores issues emergency declaration for flooding

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - St. Clair Shores issued an emergency declaration and order to residents who live near water as Lake St. Clair continued to rise Thursday.
Residents in riparian zones must erect barriers, dikes or similar embarkments to help prevent flooding. The city is providing empty sandbags and sand.
If a resident fails to create a barrier, the city may provide a barrier and charge the resident for doing so, in the form of a tax assessment or collections.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Department of Public Works at 586-445-5363.
Where to get empty sandbags:
- St. Clair Shores Department of Public Works
19700 Pleasant Street
Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
- St. Clair Shores Civic Arena
2000 Stephens Street
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Guard shacks at Veterans Memorial Park
32400 Jefferson Avenue
Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
- Lac Sainte Clair Park
27600 Jefferson Avenue, behind City Hall
Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Where to get sand:
- Veterans Memorial Park parking lot
34200 Jefferson Avenue
- Lac Sainte Clair Park
27600 Jefferson Avenue
- Civic Arena parking lot
2000 Stephens Street
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.