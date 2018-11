The forecast calls for freezing fog Friday in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Why not skate to work?

Looks like fun:

Saturday's high temperature in Regina is forecasted at -3 degrees C. The wind chill will be near -12.

Expect more skating.

Regina's average high for Nov. 30 is -4.8 degrees C. So, nothing new here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.