Thunderstorm warning expires for Washtenaw, Wayne counties

Weather radar at 7:44 p.m. on July 19, 2019.

A thunderstorm warning was issued for Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 9 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning is still in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Weather radar

