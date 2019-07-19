Thunderstorm warning issued for Livingston, Oakland counties

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Livingston and Oakland counties until 8:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
An excessive heat warning is still in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.
