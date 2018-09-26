Tornado touches down in Frenchtown Township

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Several homes in Frenchtown Township were damaged Tuesday by severe weather.

A tornado warning was issued for Monroe County between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday. Three homes were significantly damaged by high winds.

UPDATE: NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down Tuesday in Michigan's Monroe County

The most significant damage was reported in the area of Stoney Creek and Toben roads.

The National Weather Service said it would not know for sure if a tornado touched down until daylight. The NWS confirmed Wednesday an EF-1 tornado did touch down in Frenchtown Township.

Several trees were brought down along Labo Road in Berlin Township. There were no reports of structural damage.

You can see video of the damage and watch Mara MacDonald's full report in the video above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.