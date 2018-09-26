Tornado warnings expire in Wayne, Monroe counties

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The tornado warnings for Wayne and Monroe counties have expired.

Southeastern Wayne County and northern Monroe County were the primary areas affected.

A tornado warning was issued for northern Monroe County until 9 p.m. Tuesday. It was extended until 9:30 p.m., but expired around 9:05 p.m.

The tornado warning for Wayne County expired around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.

This was a radar-indicated tornado warning, which means the radar showed rotation. A tornado wasn't spotted, but it was possible that one could have developed.

