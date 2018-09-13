WATCH: A closer look at Hurricane Florence -- Sept. 13, 2018

Meteorologist Paul Gross hosted a special webcast Thursday afternoon for a closer look at Hurricane Florence.

Gross discussed the storm forecast and why focusing on the category levels of a hurricane can be misleading. Even though Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2, and will become a Category 1 hurricane, there is reason to believe it is still extremely dangerous.

He also took a look at how much rain is expected to fall in the Carolinas and how a lot of the water will be blown in from the ocean.

RELATED:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.