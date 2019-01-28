WATCH LIVE: Metro Detroit weather, traffic and school closings updates

DETROIT - Get live updates on this week's weather and school closings right here on ClickOnDetroit and on WDIV Local 4.

11 p.m. -- Watch Local 4 News at 11 for a preview of what's to come.

-- Watch Local 4 News at 11 for a preview of what's to come. 4:30 a.m. -- Watch Local 4 News Today for the up-to-the-second updates on weather, traffic and school closings.

-- Watch Local 4 News Today for the up-to-the-second updates on weather, traffic and school closings. 7 a.m. -- Get the latest Traffic and Weather updates from the Car Cast with Kim DeGiulio and Brandon Roux.

-- Get the latest Traffic and Weather updates from the Car Cast with Kim DeGiulio and Brandon Roux. Stay with us for updates throughout the day including live radar, snow totals and traffic conditions.

Everything will be streamed live right here on ClickOnDetroit.

Monday weather forecast

Snow will start Monday morning and continue through the day. An average of 4 to 6 inches is expected across the heart of Metro Detroit, with more than six inches possible north of I-69.

A winter storm warning will be in effect for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac counties until 12 a.m. Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties that will last until 12 a.m. Tuesday. This winter weather advisory is expected to last from 7 a.m. Monday to midnight Tuesday.

UPDATE: Snow emergencies declared in Metro Detroit -- see list here

School closings could be prompted as early as Sunday evening -- check the list here.

ClickOnDetroit will be your resource

Look no further and WDIV and Local 4 for guidance on this week's weather and possible school closings.

Here are the most helpful resources on ClickOnDetroit:

Calculate your chances for a snow day

This is always a fun one -- calculating chances for a snow day. As if it's at all scientifically possible (it's not) to do such calculations ... but it's still fun to try!

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

StormPins

Be sure to download the StormPins app (or go here) to share snow photos.

Lori Hannon sent us this beautiful picture of snow and ice on Sunday:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.