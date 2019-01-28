WATCH LIVE: Snow storm hits Detroit

DETROIT - Watch the live picture of Downtown Detroit as a snow storm hits the region on Monday.

Watch live above.

Snow will start Monday morning and continue through the day. An average of 2 to 10 inches is expected across the heart of Metro Detroit, with more than 7 inches possible north of I-69.

A winter storm warning will be in effect for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac counties until 12 a.m. Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties that will last until 12 a.m. Tuesday. This winter weather advisory is expected to last from 7 a.m. Monday to midnight Tuesday.

ClickOnDetroit will be your resource

Look no further and WDIV and Local 4 for guidance on this week's weather and possible school closings.

Here are the most helpful resources on ClickOnDetroit:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.