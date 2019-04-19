Watch: Paul Gross tries weather magic trick, turns out to be epic fail

Everybody knows that Local 4 meteorologists Brandon Roux and Paul Gross are very close friends, and Paul has been covering most of his shifts while Brandon recovers from back surgery.

Paul tries daily to carry the torch at the studio telestrator, where Brandon demonstrates his mastery and is also is known to do some magic tricks.

So, this morning on Local 4 News Today, Paul had a well-planned epic tribute to his buddy, which turned into an even bigger epic fail!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.