Watch Sunday at 7 p.m.: 'Weather Insider'

Join Local 4 Meteorologist Ben Bailey for a special show Sunday night.

"Weather Insider" will air at 7 p.m. Sunday. It will also stream live here on ClickOnDetroit.

Ben will be joined by the rest of the Local 4Casters and Dr. Frank McGeorge to discuss the effects of rising water levels this year in Michigan. They will focus on how Michigan families can keep safe during natural weather disasters.

Your family needs to have a severe weather plan and this show is here to help you. You also need to worry about family that may not live with you. Are your parents or grandparents safe if the worst happens?

We will make sure they are, why warnings signs and push alerts shouldn’t be ignored. We will get you ready for the next big outdoor event just in case severe weather hits.

Michigan is known for its lakes, which is great most of the time, but when water levels rise, things can get ugly and difficult for homeowners who live on lakes, rivers or canals.

Dr. McGeorge has first-hand knowledge of this problem and will also tell you why the dangerously high weather levels affect all of us – even if you don’t live on the water.

Here is a special segment Ben and Dr. McGeorge did this week talking about flooding:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.