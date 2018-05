FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Incredible video shows something you don't see everyday: a hail flood.

Video posted by Denver7 shows rain and hail flooding a street in Fort Collins, Colorado. The fast moving storms caused heavy flooding in the area near Colorado State University.

Cars are seen stuck in the flood waters, swamped by heavy hail on top of the high water levels.

