This doesn't appear to be the safest way to scrape the ice off your windshield, but it sure looks like it works.

You may find yourself without a scraper but your hockey bag is still in your trunk (likely frozen). Grab a skate and get to work.

However, there are at least two other items I would turn to first: A credit card or a CD (if you're old school like me).

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.