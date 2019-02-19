Winter weather advisory issued for SE Michigan: What to expect on Wednesday

DETROIT - A wintry mix is expected Wednesday in Metro Detroit.

According to the Local 4Casters, snow and ice move in mid morning. A quick inch of snow is possible right after the morning drive, and there’s a good chance freezing rain will mix in during the late morning and early afternoon Wednesday.

Winter weather advisories

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Minor ice accumulations are possible before the wet weather changes to all rain by 3 or 4 p.m. as highs hit the mid or even upper 30s, according to Meteorologist Brand Roux.

The wet weather is expected to stick around Thursday morning wirth rain showers. Then we are expecting a clear and mild Thursday afternoon with highs around 40 degrees.

Meanwhile, it's dry and cold

As of this writing Tuesday morning, it's 14 degrees outside in Detroit.

Here's a look at Tuesday's hourly weather forecast in Detroit:

View the 10-day weather forecast at ClickOnDetroit.com/weather.

