Metro Detroit weather: Wind chilly start

A wind chilly start to your Tuesday, but dry conditions will greet you as you hit the road this morning. Wind chills are in the teens to near 20 degrees as the winds stay pesky this morning and pretty much all day. The breeze NW 7-17 mph gusting 20-25 mph will keep dragging lake effect clouds our way with a few light snow bands breaking free especially this afternoon bringing a few flakes here and there and the possibility of a few heavier snow bands. The worst of it will be closer to Lake Michigan and squall potential in SW Lower Michigan if you're driving that way… be careful! Highs will only hit the low and mid 30s after a start in the 20s, but those winds keep it feeling much colder all day.

Wednesday looks cloudy, but dry with lows in the low and mid 20s and highs only in the low to mid 30s. The winds W 7-17 mph keep those wind chills in the teens to low 20s again. Thursday looks mostly dry, but a wintry mix to rain is possible late in the day with highs just above freezing and this could slow down the Thursday evening drive. It doesn't look like much!

Rain chances are possible Friday afternoon and evening as highs warm a little closer to 40 degrees with more cloudy skies. The better chance for rain is Saturday as a decent storm approaches from the south southwest and this should be all rain with a mix or light snow possible north of I-69. Rain showers taper off Sunday morning as weekend highs settle in the mid 40s. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

