2-6 inches of snow expected this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Several inches of snow are expected in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Here's the latest forecast from Local 4 Meteorologist Andrew Humphrey:

By the end of Sunday evening, 2-6 inches of new snow will fall with 2-4 inches along I-94 and to the south. Detroit and areas just south and north of 8 Mile will receive 3-5 inches. For now, 4-6 inches of snow is possible closer to Hall Road/M-59 and northward.

Snow ends Sunday night. Overnight lows will be near 10°F.

Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Monday night has another chance of snow.

