DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown!

Snowflakes and raindrops south of Detroit leave and take the clouds along with them. It will be cold overnight, but sunshine and autumn-like weather is set for Sunday. Still dry Monday. Showers return as we travel and prepare for Thanksgiving.

Saturday night will be cloudy and slippery early and just after midnight with scattered rain and snow. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s with showers moving away by dawn.

Sunday will be partly sunny and chilly but more seasonable. Afternoon temps will be in the low 40s to near 45 degrees, which is or is close to the average high temperature.

Lions Away Forecast

The Detroit Lions play Washington in suburban Maryland in chilly and damp conditions. It will rain from the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff to the final whistle with temps in the 40s.

Back in Southeast Michigan, Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.

Showers are scattered and arrive Tuesday afternoon. Daytime temps will be in the upper 40s.

There is a better chance of persistent and more widespread rain in the region, Wednesday. Highs will be near 45 degrees.

Thanksgiving will be drier and brisk. Morning lows will be near freezing, in the low 30s, for America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Highs will be near 45 degrees under partly sunny skies. Roads will be dry traveling to and from dinner.