DETROIT – Roads are a little damp from some light rain that moved through overnight, but no threat for ice as morning temps are in the upper 30s feeling closer to freezing as you head out.

Air temps will take aim at 50°F the next two days but may fall just short due to cloud cover starting with mostly cloudy skies on your Monday with highs in the upper 40s and winds SW 5-15 mph gusting 15-25 mph at times.

Tuesday forecast

If Tuesday is a big travel day for you or the family, it’s looking pretty good tomorrow around Metro Detroit with morning temps in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees, and light winds keep wind chills out of the equation early tomorrow. We will see some sunny breaks in the clouds, but we do expect mostly cloudy skies most of the day with highs around 50°F and winds SW 5-10 mph. Rain will start moving in late Tuesday and we could even see rain and thunderstorms overnight into early Wednesday.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday is the big travel day, and it’s the wettest day of the week around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. The good news is, it’s going to be too warm for any snow or ice so prepare for slow travel conditions in plain rain Wednesday with winds picking up S 15-30 mph. Rain will be pouring in all day with lighter, or more scattered activity in the late afternoon and evening.

Thanksgiving Day forecast

We should be dry for America’s Thanksgiving Parade with morning temps in the mid 30s and a steady breeze W 10-20 mph keeping it feeling colder for sure. Bundle and layer up as you and the family head downtown. Skies will be mostly cloudy but dry on Thursday with highs closer to 40°F.

