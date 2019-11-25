DETROIT – As you get set to travel over the river and through the woods, you may be dodging rain and wind, depending on what time you’re headed to grandma’s house.

Tuesday night rain

The one thing working in our favor this week is above-normal warmth. That will keep nearly all of our precipitation liquid for this midweek system.

Expect scattered showers to develop Tuesday evening. That will turn into more widespread showers with some rumbles possible Wednesday morning. Most of Wednesday will be dry after 7 a.m.

Wednesday wind

Winds will become relentless Wednesday. High wind watches have been posted for west and central Michigan, so if you’re travelling west on I-94 or I-96, expect gusts of up to 60 mph. That’s severe thunderstorm strength.

On our side of the state, it won’t be quite as bad, but gusts could still reach 45 mph in Southeast Michigan on Wednesday.

Turkey Day relief

Everything will calm down and dry out Thursday for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will start just above freezing Thursday morning. Highs won’t get much past 40 degrees in the afternoon, but at least the winds will be long gone.

Balloons won’t have a problem flying down Woodward Avenue for America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van. Quiet conditions will continue into the afternoon as the Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Getting to and from the game will be chilly but dry with mostly cloudy skies.

Big game, big mess

Black Friday will feel nearly identical, with a little more sun and colder, subfreezing starts for early bird shoppers.

Our luck will run out this weekend. Some early snow showers will transition to rain for much of Saturday. In fact, the rain will be around in some form or fashion through the first half of Saturday, too. So Michigan’s game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor will likely be sloppy and chilly.

Track the radar: