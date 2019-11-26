It’s another mild day leading up to the big Holiday, and we have another good shot at hitting 50°F this afternoon. Temps are in the mid to upper 30s as you head out and about early this morning under partly cloudy skies. We should see a nice mix of sun and clouds through noon or just beyond, and then the clouds come rolling back in throughout your afternoon and evening. We may even see a few light rain showers sneaking in during or after the evening drive. Most of Metro Detroit will stay dry through midnight and then all bets are off.

Rain and thundershowers will wake you at times through the early hours of Wednesday all over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Wednesday is a huge travel day, and it’s an absolute soaker through the morning so be careful. We will likely see our high temps around noon tomorrow in the mid 50s and then temps will tumble as the winds start cranking SSW 20-30 mph gusting 35-45 mph during the afternoon and evening. Most of the wet weather is moving east quickly leaving us with only scattered afternoon rain showers and/or a wintry mix. Both hands on the wheel for those gusty winds which can move vehicles around on the road.

Have no fear! It’s going to be dry for America’s Thanksgiving Parade with morning temps in the low to mid 30s feeling closer to 20°F with a pesky morning breeze W 10-25 mph. Skies become partly sunny on Thanksgiving and the breezes settle down a bit and we’ll see highs around 40°F. It’s chilly for Black Friday shopping starting in the 20s, and ending in the low 40s while we stay dry. Rain is expected through the afternoon and/or evening on Saturday and then it changes over to a lighter wintry mix chance on Sunday. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

