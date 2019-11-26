DETROIT – We’re about to enter the roughest part of our holiday week. Soaking rain and strong winds will make Wednesday hard to handle. A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Expect gusts to reach 50 mph, especially in the afternoon.

Wet night ahead

Scattered showers will develop Tuesday evening. Then, they’ll intensify overnight through the Wednesday morning commute for some. Rainfall amounts will top three-quarters of an inch in some spots. Also, rumbles of thunder aren’t out of the question.

The widespread rain will end around 9 a.m. Beyond that, some light, wind-driven showers are possible at points throughout the day. A few snowflakes are possible in the late afternoon and evening, as temperatures start dropping after lunch.

Thanksgiving/Black Friday

Thursday and Friday will be dry and a lot calmer. Highs will be slightly below normal, in the low 40s. Expect more clouds than sunshine for both days. A stray flurry is not out of the question late Friday, but we’ll see another big system move in for the weekend.

Sloppy football Saturday

Another rainmaker will invade Saturday and ensure we stay wet all day. The question is how much of that precipitation starts as snow and how much of the area gets it.

Right now, it looks like everyone except those in the South Zone will get some light snow in the morning before it turns to rain. That will linger through the first half of Sunday morning. Most of Sunday will be dry, though.

By Sunday evening, the backside of the low will pull in some light, scattered rain showers or, possibly, snow flurries. Some of those will last through the early hours of Monday.

Sharply colder next week

Temperatures will fall again as we head back to work and school next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will keep us below freezing for the entire day. We’ll get a bit milder by the second half of the workweek.

