DETROIT – Winds will wreak havoc on holiday travel through the rest of Wednesday evening before settling down Thanksgiving morning.

Gusts have already topped 50 mph in a few spots. Expect more of that toward early evening, when winds will be at their peak. A wind advisory will remain in effect until 9 p.m.

Wind forecast

Even though winds will relax overnight and shift to the northwest, a lakeshore flood warning remains in effect for St. Clair County until 4 p.m. Thursday. Minor flooding and shoreline erosion are possible.

Thanksgiving forecast

Thanksgiving looks much better. Temperatures will be much colder, staying in the 30s all day, but sunshine will peek from behind the clouds, at times.

Wind chills will make it feel near 20 degrees -- even the teens in our West Zone. Check the 4ZONE page for 8 a.m. wind chills in your neighborhood. Temperatures will be at or slightly above freezing for America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van.

Detroit Lions fans won’t be much warmer, but winds will be lighter in the afternoon.

Parade forecast

Black Friday

Shoppers will get more sunshine Friday. Highs will reach 40 degrees, with light winds. Temperatures will start trending upward for the weekend, but Friday will be one of the nicer days in the forecast, considering what’s coming Saturday.

Saturday changes

We’re still expecting rain Saturday, but it’s looking later, mainly after 4 p.m.

A rogue shower can’t be ruled out in the morning, but most of the rain will move in during the evening. That’s great news for those of you heading to the Big House for Michigan vs. Ohio State, which kicks off at noon in Ann Arbor.

The news isn’t as good for Michigan State fans. The Spartans take on Maryland at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ohio State vs. Michigan

Maryland vs. Michigan State

Going home Sunday

Travel will be a lot easier Sunday than it has been leading up to Thanksgiving. Lingering rain from Saturday’s system will last through mid-morning, with generally dry conditions expected after that.

