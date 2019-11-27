There are wild swings in the weather all over Pure Michigan today with rain and thundershowers making travel quite difficult early today.

Radar shows moderate to heavy rain moving through Metro Detroit through 9 or 10 a.m. with isolated rumbles of thunder. That said, we should also get a few brief breaks in the action but be careful driving in these hydroplaning conditions.

Then, it’s the wind! We are all under a Wind Advisory from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with winds SW 15-30 mph gusting 30-50 mph late morning through the entire afternoon and early evening. This means any decorations or objects at home need to be secured, and we should watch for sporadic power outages with these winds. Showers will become widely scattered this afternoon and evening and we likely will see a little wintry mix later on.

Temps will hit low to mid 50s mid morning and by the afternoon, those numbers will be down into the lower 40s and falling.

Thanksgiving forecast

It’s going to be dry for America’s Thanksgiving Parade with morning temps in the low to mid 30s feeling like 20-25°F with a pesky morning breeze WNW 10-25 mph. Skies become partly cloudy to partly sunny on Thanksgiving and the breezes settle down a bit with Metro Detroit highs around 40°F.

Friday forecast

It’s chilly for Black Friday shopping starting in the 20s with wind chills in the teens, but highs hit the upper 30s to low 40s while we stay dry and likely see a good bit of sunshine.

Weekend weather

The weekend brings more wild weather with an approaching system Saturday that may start as some light snow or a wintry mix by mid morning, changing to rain through the afternoon. It’s a cold rain with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s at best and quite frankly, miserable conditions for the Ohio State vs. Michigan game in Ann Arbor at noon. A wintry mix is likely late Saturday into early Sunday, but it may stay warm enough for all rain.

We’ll keep you posted as that wet weather lingers into Monday as temps tumble and a few snow showers are possilbe.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android