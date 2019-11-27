Just in time for Thanksgiving, parts of Northern Michigan are bracing for a snowmaker that could bring more than 18 inches of snow.

The U.P. is no stranger to snow, but with the holiday approaching, traveling into or out of the Upper Peninsula will be nearly impossible.

The storm, which started on Tuesday night, will last through Wednesday night for most of the Upper Peninsula. A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the U.P., until 7 p.m. Wednesday. A blizzard warning is in effect for Keweenaw County until 7 p.m.

Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service in Marquette:

Heavy snow continues to fill into the region. Rain and a rain/snow mix along the US 2 corridor will lead to a sharp gradient in snow totals in that region. Biggest change to the forecast was moving this line slightly further south as rain will change to all snow later this morning along this region.

Travel will be very difficult to near impossible as snowfall rates of 1+” per hour and winds gusting to 30-40+ mph lead to significant blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions.

Power outages are possible near Lake Superior, especially in Keweenaw County where gusts will approach 50 mph. Highest snow totals are likely in the higher terrain of Western Marquette County and Baraga County.