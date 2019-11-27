DETROIT – A severe thunderstorm warning in Macomb and St. Clair counties expired around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service announced.

Officials said a severe thunderstorm was located over Emmett at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday. The storm was morning northeast at 55 mph, officials said.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were possible, according to the NWS.

Police said the storm would affect Lakeport, North Street, Rattle Run, Goodells, Brockway, Smiths Creek, Wadhams, Riley Center, Fort Gratiot, Avoca and Blaine.

Residents should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building during a severe storm, officials said.

A wind advisory remains in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 9 p.m. Wednesday.