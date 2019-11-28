Happy Thanksgiving! We are excited for good weather for America’s Thanksgiving Parade downtown Detroit.

Yes, it’s cool and still a little breezy this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s feeling more like low to mid 20s with winds NNW 7-17 mph gusting 15-25 mph through 9 or 10am. So, dress warm but those crazy winds from yesterday have relaxed enough for all of the balloons and floats to make it up and down Woodward Avenue no problem. Skies stay mostly cloudy on this Holiday and highs will be near 40°F with lighter winds throughout the day.

Friday forecast

Black Friday shoppers bundle up! Skies stay mostly cloudy overnight and that helps temps from dipping too much, and yet we still expect overnight temps in the upper 20s feeling like lower 20s. Skies stay mostly cloudy tomorrow all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and highs struggle in the upper 30s to lower 40s through the afternoon. Shoppers will stay dry all of Friday, but no for all of Saturday.

Weekend forecast

The weekend brings more wild weather with an approaching system Saturday that may start as some light snow or a wintry mix around lunchtime. Most of the wet weather now looks to hold off until the mid afternoon and should be mostly rain. Some model data stalls the rain out until the later afternoon and/or overnight. I’d expect cold rain showers Saturday afternoon with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s and that could really put a damper on the Ohio State vs. Michigan game in Ann Arbor at noon Saturday.

Sunday will start with rain or a wintry mix and then warm up a little bit. We should see highs at least in the mid to maybe upper 40s midday as cooler air comes back into play late Sunday.

