DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown!

It remains cloudy and calm this evening and through tonight. It becomes colder overnight. Saturday starts cold enough for a few snowflakes, but temperatures rise so rain drops enter the fray during the big game in Ann Arbor. It remains wet with higher temperatures Sunday.

Friday evening will be cloudy and chilly. Families will need their coats, hats and scarves as a healthy dinner or shopping or both. Basketball fans will need their favorite Pistons coat, hat and scarf before going to the game at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit hosts Charlotte with tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Sunset is at 5:03 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be near 30°F.

It remains below around freezing Saturday morning. A new area of low pressure comes in, and as the air becomes more saturated, a few snowflakes will fall first across the region. Then temperatures rise high enough above freezing for rain mixed with snow by the 12 noon ET kick off of Ohio State versus Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Saturday afternoon will be chilly and wet. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s with chilly rain showers.

It remains wet and chilly, Saturday night. Overnight lows will be in the middle 30s.

After a warm front passes, Sunday afternoon will have temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. Clouds continue to hang around with rain.

Once a cold front passes, daytime temperatures drop back to near 40°F, Monday.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s.