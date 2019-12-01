DETROIT – A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties from 11:00 p.m., Saturday, to 10:00 a.m., Sunday.

Welcome to Saturday night, Motown!

Most areas receive rain while some get a wintry mix, Saturday night. The icier spots are more likely north of Detroit. Sunday will be soggy and slick in the morning and not as chilly in the afternoon.

Saturday night will have temps staying above the freezing mark throughout most of the area. Rain remains possible with overnight lows in the middle 30s in these places. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain remains possible north of M-59. Rain will be heavy, at times overnight and at dawn, Sunday.

Sunday will be wet and chilly in the morning with icier and snowier conditions farther north. The afternoon becomes drier, and it will not be as chilly. Highs will be in the low and mid 40s.

Monday become drier and chillier again. Temps start near 30 degrees at the morning bus stop. Daytime temps reach 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.