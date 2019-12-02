Hope you had a great Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving weekend! Our new work week is off to a relatively quiet start. We’ll see lots of clouds today, with some flurries or snow showers possible. Highs should reach the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius), although north winds at 10 to 15 mph will make things feel a little cooler.

Clouds start breaking up tonight, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

A weak weather disturbance crosses the Great Lakes Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, with some flurries or light snow showers possible here in southeast Michigan, but I don’t expect any accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 30s (2 to 4 degrees Celsius) both days, although Wednesday will be breezier than Tuesday.

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

It looks like a sun and cloud mix on Friday, with a few flurries or light snow showers possible. Breezy highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The upcoming weekend looks like a pretty good one to get those Christmas lights up, or do some holiday shopping! Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Sunday will be mostly cloudy in advance of the next cold front, but it appears that rain showers will hold off until late afternoon, or perhaps even Sunday night if we’re lucky. Milder highs should reach the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius)…our first above average high temperature of the week…but it’ll become breezy as increasing south winds push the warmer air up this way.