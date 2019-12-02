Michigan’s Marquette County hit with foot of snowfall
Heavy snow causes thousands of power outages
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is covered in heavy, wet snow after a winter storm hit Wednesday, causing thousands of power outages that have yet to be fixed.
At least a foot of snow fell in Marquette County, with moderate to heavy snow still expected through this afternoon.
Commuters are advised to exercise caution as strong winds and slowing snow are making travel very hazardous.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.