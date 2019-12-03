Metro Detroit weather: Pesky snow chances stick around this week

DETROIT – Pesky snow chances will be around through the end of the workweek, but accumulations will be minimal.

Flakes during drives

Unfortunately, the snow on our weather menu will come during commutes Wednesday and Thursday.

First, expect light snow showers for the late morning drive Wednesday. Most of that should be in the North and West zones.

The next shot of snow will arrive during the Thursday drive home. That system is also coming out of the northwest, so it will be relatively dry. Like Wednesday’s flakes, this will affect areas generally north of Eight Mile Road. Accumulations, where they occur, will be much less than an inch for both events combined.

Snowfall forecast

Winds peak Wednesday

We’ll have some gusty winds Tuesday evening that might reach 25 mph.

Wednesday will be slightly higher, but nothing like what we saw last week. Some spots might get gusts that briefly touch 30 mph.

Wind forecast

Weekend looking better

Temperatures won’t make it out of the 30s until the weekend, but we will get above normal by Sunday.

Saturday will be the brighter of the two days, with more clouds arriving Sunday. Rain will eventually move in, but the drops should hold off until late in the day. Highs will reach the mid-40s to end the weekend. We will stay mild Monday, too.

Soaker to start next week

The system that brings rain late Sunday will continue into Monday and won’t completely wrap up until early Tuesday. Most of that will be centered on the first half of Monday. Rainfall totals should range from a quarter of an inch to four-tenths of an inch.

Track the radar: