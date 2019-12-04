Metro Detroit weather: More snow, warmer days ahead

DETROIT – We've got one more burst of snow to get through before sunshine and dry conditions return. Also we'll be approaching 50 for two days in this forecast.

Late Week Snow

Our next burst of light snow is tardy. It won’t arrive until Thursday evening. So tomorrow’s afternoon commute will be dry. Expect snow showers developing around 9-10 p.m. continuing into the overnight. Most areas will be dry by sunrise Friday. However, northwest winds behind the system could usher in some lake effect snow showers during the morning commute.

Sun Finally Returns

After lunch on Sunday, sunshine will finally return to southeast Michigan. It still won’t be enough to get us to 40 degrees. But a bright skies going into the weekend will be welcome, nonetheless. More sunshine expected Saturday before the clouds return for the second half of the weekend.

Wild Temp Swings

Highs will stay below 40 degrees through the start of the weekend. Then a sharp, but brief pattern change will get us flirting with 50 for Sunday and Monday. And when the pattern switches again Tuesday, will drop even further. After a morning high in the upper 30s, temperatures drop through the day. Wednesday, highs will remain in the 20s! Numbers moderate somewhat by the end of next week. But those will still be below normal.

Next Big Precip Threat Is Rain

Temperatures will be warm enough late Sunday through Monday to give us primarily rain for our next widespread precipitation event. Rainfall totals may reach 0.75″ in spots, especially in the North Zone which will be closer to the core of the storm.

It may end with a few snow showers on Tuesday morning for us, but no signifcant accumulation is expected for the vast majority of us. Northern sections of Sanilac County may end up with a couple inches. Northern Lower Michigan will see even more.