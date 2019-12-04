Metro Detroit Weather: Windy Wednesday, with some flakes

It’s going to be a cold, blustery day today, with light snow developing. I don’t think we’ll see any accumulation due to the above freezing temperatures, but areas north of I-69 perhaps could perhaps pick up a dusting. Temperatures will be nearly steady in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) with a southwest to west wind at 10 to 20 mph, and gusts to 25 mph.

Snow showers gradually end overnight, with partial clearing late. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius). West wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Cloudy with some breaks of sun on Thursday, and highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy with snow showers returning Thursday night into Friday morning…the best snow coverage will be north of M-59….with partly cloudy skies developing by Friday afternoon. Lows Thursday night in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius), and highs Friday in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Saturday still looks like a splendid day, with mostly sunny skies, light wind, and highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Get those Christmas lights up, get that last yard work done, and hit the stores for some shopping!

Increasing clouds Saturday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Partial sunshine to start the day on Sunday, then becoming cloudy and breezy. Highs soaring into the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). As long as the rain holds off until Sunday night, it’ll be another good day to get some outdoor things done.

Next Week

Rain is likely on Monday, and it’ll be one more mild day, with highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Then an Arctic Cold front plows through, keeping us mostly cloudy and breezy with snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday, and possibly even into Thursday. Temps on Tuesday will fall through the 30s (2 to -1 degrees Celsius), and only reach the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius) for highs on Wednesday.