Metro Detroit weather: Synchronize those sunglasses!

Be patient…it’s coming! We’ve been socked in with clouds all week, but we’ll finally get some use out of those shades over the next three days. First, though, many of us got a dusting of snow Wednesday evening, so allow a few extra minutes to sweep the snow off your car if it was parked outside overnight.

Today will feature much more clouds than sun, but we should see some breaks of sun during the first half of the day before more clouds roll in. Highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius), which is the same as Wednesday’s high except for one thing: it’ll be much less windy today with a west wind at 8 to 13 mph, so it won’t feel nearly as cold as it did yesterday.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:46 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Cloudy tonight with an area of light snow zipping across mainly our North Zone late evening. The I-69 corridor could pick up a dusting, with perhaps upwards of an inch farther north into the Thumb. This could end up being a light rain/snow mix for areas between I-96 / I-696 and M-59, with little or nothing south of there. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) most of the night, before dropping close to freezing toward dawn after a cold front slides by.

Friday will start cloudy, but skies will become at least party cloudy (and possibly mostly sunny) by afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Saturday looks like a spectacular winter day, with lots of sunshine, light wind, and highs reaching the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). What a day to get those Christmas lights up, get that last yard work of the season done, and hit the stores for some holiday shopping!

It remains dry for Date Night (Saturday night), with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Sunday may start with partial sunshine, but clouds should be on the increase. The daytime hours look dry , and it will become a little breezy during the afternoon. Highs soaring into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius)! Another great day to be outside!

Next Week

Rain moves in Sunday night and continues into Monday. Highs Monday again in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), but don’t get used to it, because a potent cold front crosses the area Monday night. The only question about that is: do temperatures drop before or after the moisture gets stripped out? If the answer is before, then the rain will change to snow, and we could get some accumulation. If the answer is after, then the rain ends with little or no snow.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be windy and cold, with snow showers. Temperatures on Tuesday will fall through the 30s (4 to 0 degrees Celsius). On Wednesday, our high will only be 25 degrees (-4 degrees Celsius).

It’s possible that the breezy conditions and snow showers continue into Thursday, with highs that day in the upper 20s (--3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Overnight lows Wednesday and Thursday morning will only be in the mid to upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Things finally settle down on Friday, with partly cloudy skies, and highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).