Metro Detroit weather: Warm up coming this weekend

DETROIT – Sunshine has been fighting to break through this afternoon, but we'll get to enjoy a lot more of it this weekend.

Plus, we’ll get some noticeably warmer air before we go back to work and school next week.

Best For Last

The bar was set pretty low, but our best weather of the week will be arriving over the weekend. We’ll get plenty of sunshine Saturday. Temperatures will be right at average for highs, in the upper 30s. Sunday starts bright. And even though clouds increase in the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 40s.

We’ll stay dry until midnight. The only negative for the weekend will be the winds. Gusts will be noticeable Saturday, but reach 30 mph on Sunday.

Remarkable Warmth

With highs near 50 for Sunday and Monday, this will be the first pair of days that are double digits above normal in quite a while. The last time we accomplished that feat was more than 2 months ago. September 21st and 22nd we saw highs in the mid 80s. Averages for that stretch were in the low 70s.

Rainy Start To Next Week

Rain moves in before sunrise on Monday and remains with us through the day. Showers become more widely scattered at night. Cold air rushes in by Tuesday morning giving us a few snow showers for the AM commute. But the moisture will be mostly gone. So little to no accumulation is expected.

Midweek Chill

That invading arctic air on Tuesday will stop temperatures in the mid 30s for morning highs. So we’ll be getting colder through the day. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will start in the teens. Highs will get only to the mid 20s on Wednesday and Thursday before getting back to normal by the end of the work week.