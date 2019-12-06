Quiet weekend, then comes “The Storm”

TGIF! As expected, the batch of light snow that crossed the state overnight remained north of Metro Detroit, with areas mainly north of I-69 getting the most flakes, and even those weren’t that impressive.

We will start our Friday with lots of clouds, followed by increasing sunshine as we progress through the afternoon. Grab those shades when you head out the door! Temperatures are actually a little tricky due to the timing of our early morning cold front. I think we’ll initially bump up to near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), then see temps slip a bit by mid-afternoon and really crash tonight. It’ll be a breezy day, with southwest winds early quickly shifting to the northwest and increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:47 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Mostly clear skies tonight means great stargazing, if that’s your thing, but it’ll be cold. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius), with upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius) not out of the question in our typically colder rural areas. Northwest wind diminishing to 4 to 7 mph.

Expect sunshine and high clouds around during the day on Saturday…a great day to head over to Holly Days in downtown Farmington…always a great holiday tradition. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius), but keep in mind that the wind should be light.

Partly cloudy Saturday night…no weather worries for our Date Night plans, or if you’re heading to a holiday party. Lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius). By the way, I still wonder why zero is plural, while one is singular. Just one of those crazy things I sometimes think about.

It now appears that we may start Sunday with some sunshine, but increasing breezes pushing warmer air up this way will generate increasing clouds through the day. Highs will respond to those south winds, with temps soaring into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius)!

Storm Update

The computer models have come into better agreement about the Monday-Tuesday storm. Rain develops Sunday night and continues through the day Monday. Highs Monday again in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), but don’t get used to it.

An Arctic cold front crosses the area Monday night, and rain may change to some snow…it’ll be a close call for the Tuesday morning rush hour. Temperatures will fall through the 30s on Tuesday (2 to -1 degrees Celsius), and it’ll become windy with lake effect snow showers likely.

Snow shower chances continue Tuesday night, with lows in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Windy again on Wednesday with more snow showers. Highs only in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Snow showers end Wednesday night, with lows in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday (Friday the 13th!), with highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).