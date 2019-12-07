Metro Detroit weather: More clouds arrive Saturday evening, tonight

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown!

Clouds return and build by Saturday evening, but it remains dry. It’s still chilly, too. Sunday will not be as teeth-chattering even with gray skies. Rain develops by Monday.

Skies will be become overcast, Saturday evening, for families going to and from Christmas with the Detroit Concert Choir at St. Hugo of the Hills in Bloomfield Hills or Handel’s Messiah at Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor or the Penguins-Red Wings game at Little Caesars Arena. Temps will be in the low and mid 30s.

Saturday night will become mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy but not as chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s; 5 to 10 degrees above average.

The next low pressure system arrives with precipitation, Monday. Southeast Michigan will be in the warm sector with rainy conditions. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

A cold front ahead of arctic air arrives Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Some snow showers are possible Tuesday morning with temps starting near 30 degrees. Scattered snow is possible Tuesday afternoon with highs near 35 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be drier but much colder. Morning lows will be in the teens, and afternoon highs will be in the mid 20s each day.