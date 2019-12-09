Metro Detroit weather: Mild Monday with rain

Everything appears to playing out as expected with our approaching storm system. Rain will develop, and continue fairly steadily through mid to late afternoon, after which it will become more of a scattered shower pattern. The bigger story, though, is temperature: we are starting out very mild today, with temperatures as you head out to work or school in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). We remain mild through the afternoon rush hour and, in fact, some of us may even hit 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) as a south wind at 10 to 20 mph brings in that warmer air.

However, a potent cold front crosses the area this evening, and that’s the front edge of an Arctic airmass that will serve as a big reality check. Scattered rain showers will change to scattered snow showers overnight, but I don’t expect any accumulation. Temperatures, will plummet to near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) by dawn Tuesday, as winds shift and blow from the west at 15 to 20 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:50 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Breezy and cold on Tuesday, with temperatures steady near 30 degrees (-1 degrees Celsius), or even falling, with wind chills around 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). A snow shower cannot be ruled out.

Becoming partly cloudy Tuesday night with a snow shower possible. Lows in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and still breezy on Wednesday, with a better chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius), but wind chills will be around 10 to 15 degrees (-12 to -9 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Wednesday night and, if the winds also lighten up, we’ll see temperatures drop into the low to mid teens (-11 to -1 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Partly cloudy and warmer on Friday, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

There are some uncertainties this weekend regarding our next storm system. Right now it appears that we’ll get some rain or snow on Saturday, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius), and possibly snow showers on Sunday with highs cooling into the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Stay tuned…