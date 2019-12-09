Metro Detroit weather: Snow squalls and single-digit wind chills

DETROIT – Winter remains more than a week away, but our next few days might have you doubting that fact. Snow squalls and single-digit wind chills will keep us bundled up.

Snow squalls Tuesday

Scattered rain showers will continue through Monday evening, becoming lighter overnight. Anything left past 3 a.m. will transition to snow showers. Winds will shift around to the west by daybreak, starting lake-effect snow showers and squalls. Accumulations won’t be an issue for most, but a quick inch isn’t out of the question with a persistent snow shower.

The big issue Tuesday will be driving for both the morning and afternoon commutes. Visibility will drop sharply in short distances where these squalls pop up. Take it slow and leave plenty of distance for the possibility of sudden braking.

Snow showers will slow down considerably by mid-evening, leading to plenty of sun Wednesday. Most of us will stay dry Wednesday, but North Zoners might get a brief snow shower.

Single-digit wind chills

A cold front will slice through Monday night, allowing arctic air to rush into Southeast Michigan.

Tuesday’s high will happen at midnight, with temperatures falling through the 30s during the day. But with wind gusts over 20 mph, it will feel like the 20s and eventually teens by Wednesday morning. Check the 4ZONE Forecast to see wind chills for your neighborhood.

Wednesday will feel like temperatures are in the teens all day, with wind chills dropping to single-digits at night, That will last through the Wednesday morning commute.

Temperatures will slowly return to above normal numbers by Friday.

Weekend system

It looks like we’ll have a modest weather-maker around for the weekend, so plan on the possibility of rain at times Saturday and/or Sunday.

A few wet flakes might mix in, so if you’re heading to graduation ceremonies at Michigan universities, keep that in mind.

Track the radar: