Metro Detroit weather: Snow showers, wind chills in single digits

DETROIT – This week’s arctic blast will get even deeper Tuesday night, as wind chills end up in single digits for the Wednesday morning commute. Plus, snow showers aren’t done with us yet.

Frigid start

Temperatures are already 20-plus degrees colder than they were Monday afternoon and evening. The mercury will continue to drop until lows hit the mid-teens.

West winds between 10 and 15 mph will make the morning feel more frigid. Wind chills will be in the single digits across the area. Our 4ZONE Forecast breaks down those numbers.

Wednesday’s start will be the coldest point of the forecast, as numbers head back above normal by the end of the week.

Snow showers persist

Snow squalls will be around for the Tuesday afternoon commute and likely fade somewhat during the evening. These are all being powered by westerly winds off of Lake Michigan.

On Wednesday, the winds will start shifting more to the southwest. That will bring the snow shower threat to mainly the West and North zones for the morning commute, so be prepared for another slow drive in spots.

Weekend rain chances

We’re monitoring a weekend rainmaker, which looks like it might miss us. There’s still a slight chance we could see some nighttime snow showers Saturday, lingering into Sunday.

Most of the two-day stretch looks dry, as of now. Saturday will be milder than Sunday, with temperatures starting the weekend above normal and going below for the finish.

Weekend storm

Track the radar: