Metro Detroit weather: Wind chilly with scattered snow showers

I hope you didn’t get used to Monday’s near 50 degree (10 degrees Celsius) temperatures, because those are long gone. A potent cold front crossed the area around midnight, and temperatures have plummeted ever since. In fact, those temps will continue sliding through the day, and we’ll be in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius) by the time you come home from work or school later this afternoon. Compounding our misery is the gusty wind…blowing from the west at 15 to 20 mph, which will keep wind chills in the upper teens to near 20 degrees (-9 to -8 degrees Celsius).

Finally, we’ll see scattered snow showers during the day, but the possibility exists that some lake effect snow bands could extend eastward from Lake Michigan. Should any of these make it into our area, then some of us could pick up a half-inch or so of accumulation.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:51 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy tonight with scattered snow showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and still breezy on Wednesday, with another chance of snow showers…especially in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius), but wind chills will be around 10 to 15 degrees (-12 to -9 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the low to mid teens (-12 to -9 degrees Celsius).

Thursday starts with some sun, but clouds then increase with highs in the low 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and warmer on Friday, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

This morning’s new computer models suggest similar solutions to the weekend storm, but the devil is in the details, and the most important detail is temperature. Right now it appears that we’ll get some rain or snow on Saturday…or perhaps rain showers changing to snow showers by late afternoon, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Snow or snow showers are likely on Sunday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

It’s too early to determine if we’ll see any snow accumulation later Saturday into Sunday…I’ll keep you updated through the week.