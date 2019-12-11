Metro Detroit weather: Arctic blast at its worst tonight

DETROIT – If you thought this morning was cold, brace yourself for Thursday morning's start.

The good news is that our morning low tomorrow will be the coldest we’ll have to endure through at least Christmas.

Arctic Blast At Its Worst Tonight

Temperatures are on their way to the low teens and even single digits. Those coldest numbers will be outside the Metro Zone. Here's some more good news: winds will continue to diminish tonight. So although temperatures will be colder it won't *feel* as cold. Wind chills should match the air temperature when we wake up. Also, Thursday's start is not the coldest we've been this season. We cratered to 7 degrees on November 13th. It also won't come near our record low, but it is below every average low for the entire calendar year.

Bouncing Back For The Weekend

Temperatures will peak above freezing in the afternoon Thursday. Then Friday brings us 40s again that we’ll keep for the first half of the weekend. All three days will feature at least some sunshine. But we get another cooldown for next week (just not as cold) that will start on Sunday.

Mainly Dry Forecast

There are no significant rain or snow makers that will be rolling through our backyards through the weekend. We may get a mix of light rain or snow Saturday night into early Sunday morning. But it will be widely scattered and no accumulation is expected. Tuesday of next week still holds some questions. Models are in completely different camps whether we see nothing or measurable snow. So watch this space as we get closer to next week.