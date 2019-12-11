Metro Detroit weather: Wind chilly Wednesday

It’s a cold one to start our day, with temperatures in most areas in the upper teens to near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius), and wind chills between 5 and 10 degrees (-15 to -12 degrees Celsius). Light snow showers are likely this morning, but with little or no accumulation. Highs only in the mid 20s, with wind chills around 10 degrees (-15 degrees Celsius) due to a west wind at 15 to 20 mph. Now, here’s the good news: the sun will eventually come out! So grab the shades when you head out the door this morning.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:52 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Mostly clear for most of the night tonight, with some high clouds encroaching late at night. The clear skies, light wind and dry air means that it’ll be a very favorable radiational cooling night, with lows around 12 degrees (-11 degrees Celsius), and even colder temps in our rural areas away from the city.

Mostly cloudy on Thursday, but a little milder, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday, and the warming trend continues, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

The weekend storm system I’ve been telling you about all week looks increasingly benign (for us) with each passing day. Right now, Saturday looks cloudy with just a bit of light rain. Highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Light rain showers transition to snow showers Saturday night, with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees (-1 degrees Celsius). Computer models suggest very little accumulation.

Sunday looks mostly cloudy with some morning snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).