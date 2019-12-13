Metro Detroit Weather: One storm down, two to go ...

DETROIT – TGIF! Today is the final Friday the 13th of the year, but Mother Nature gave us a little good luck Thursday: the first of three storms in six days did what it was supposed to do: miss us. Yes, they got the expected several inches of snow way up north, but this storm’s impact on us was zero in terms of precipitation.

We are starting our Friday a solid fifteen to twenty degrees warmer than it was twenty-four hours ago (most of us around 30 degrees…-1 degree Celsius), and the day ahead will be a mild one with highs reaching the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). Like yesterday, we’ll have some sunshine, but clouds should increase and the afternoon will be mostly cloudy. It won’t be as breezy, though, with a south wind at 7 to 12 mph. All-in-all, this will be a fine winter day!

Saturday: Storm #2

Cloudy tonight, with a bit of light rain and / or wet snow possible on the east side as storm number two barely grazes us. Lows near 32 degrees (0 degrees Celsius), with calm air.

Cloudy on Saturday with a bit more of that light rain and / or wet snow possible on the east side…particularly in the morning. The rest of us could remain more dry than wet and, as long as that pans out, it’ll be a good day to do some holiday shopping or get those Christmas lights up if you’ve been procrastinating, especially with highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy Saturday night with a snow shower possible. Overall, the weather shouldn’t be too bad for our Date Night or Holiday Party plans. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

Cloudy with a few snow showers possible on Sunday. Highs in the low 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Monday / Tuesday: Storm #3

The computer models are starting to show a bit more similarities in the handling of the third storm. It appears now that snow may develop late Monday and continue until first thing Tuesday morning. While this shouldn’t be a big storm (for us), accumulating snow is certainly possible. I will continue to monitor, and keep you updated.

