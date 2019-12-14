Metro Detroit weather: Friday evening will be mostly cloud, chilly

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown!

After one near miss by an Up North snow storm, the Detroit area gets grazed by a second one this weekend. A third storm may bring some flakes early next week.

Friday evening will be cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the upper, then middle 30s at dinner time. It remains dry for families going out for a meal or a movie or both. Also, street will be dry going to and from the 7:30 p.m. Jeezy concert at Little Caesars Arena, the 6 p.m. Opening Preview of Winter Exhibitions at the Cranbrook Art Museum and the 7:30 p.m. Mitch Albom Booksigning at the Shelby Township Barnes and Noble.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Fortunately, it will not be as frigid as earlier this week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Saturday morning will be cloudy. A big mid-Atlantic rain and snow storm will be east of Southeast Michigan but just close enough to give neighborhoods close to the Detroit River, Lake St. Clair, Lake Huron and Lake Erie a chance of chilly sprinkles, freezing rain or sleet at breakfast time and before lunch. Remember to use caution even with a thin layer of ice or wetness.

Overall, Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with a west northwesterly breeze 6 to 12 mph. Highs will be in the upper 30s. It will be a decent, delightful day for Chirstmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa shopping and decorating. Remember to be careful when using a ladder. Families will have no weather worries going to and from the Holiday Ice Festival at Ferndale’s Schiffer Park, the Entrepreneurs Expo on Small Business at the Mall at Partridge Creek or Ski with Santa on Mt. Brighton.

Sunday has a chance of a few flurries for morning tailgaters before the 1:00 p.m. ET Detroit Lions game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. A separate low pressure system has the possibility of afternoon and nighttime snow showers. A trace to 2 inches of snow are possible when all is said and done. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday will have scattered snow showers in the early morning then end up partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 30s.

