Metro Detroit weather: Getting colder, fog forms Friday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown!

It becomes colder as fog forms after midnight. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry; only slight chances of slipperiness each day. A better chance of snow exists early next week.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Fortunately, it will not be as frigid as earlier this week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. However, fog forms by dawn, and a thin layer of ice may form or early risers. Be especially careful on ramps, bridges and overpasses. Travel will not be impossible but a bit tricky.

Sunrise is at 7:54 a.m. ET.

Saturday morning will be cloudy. A big Mid-Atlantic storm will be east of Southeast Michigan but just close enough to give neighborhoods close to the Detroit River, Lake St. Clair, Lake Huron and Lake Erie a minor chance of chilly sprinkles, freezing rain or sleet at breakfast time and before lunch. Remember to use caution even with a thin layer of ice or wetness.

Overall, Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with a west northwesterly breeze 6 to 12 mph. Highs will be in the upper 30s. It will be a decent, delightful day for Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa shopping and decorating. Remember to be careful when using a ladder. Families will have no weather worries going to and from the Holiday Ice Festival at Ferndale’s Schiffer Park or the college basketball games. At 12 noon ET, Michigan host Oregon at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor and the Spartans play the Golden Grizzlies at the O-rena.

Sunday has a chance of a few flurries for morning tailgaters before the 1:00 p.m. ET Detroit Lions game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. A separate low pressure system has the possibility of afternoon and nighttime snow showers. A trace to 2 inches of snow are possible when all is said and done. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday will have scattered snow showers in the early morning then end up partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there…available for both iPhones and Androids!