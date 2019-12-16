Metro Detroit Weather: Cold and cloudy Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

Skies become overcast overnight, and it remains cold. We wake up to dry conditions Monday, but the afternoon has a chance of snow. Sunshine returns later in the week, and astronomical winter begins this Saturday night.

Sunday night becomes cloudy. Temp don’t drop to far, but they’re already below freezing. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s.

Relatively high pressure remains over the region with relatively dry and stable conditions. So, as snow tries to move in and fall from the west and south, the snowflakes don’t make it to the ground during the wee-hours of Monday or Monday morning’s commute when most people are returning to work or school.

Monday afternoon has a chance of scattered snow showers. Any accumulations will be light; a trace to an inch or a bit more. Basketball fans will need to be careful driving to and from or walking outside Little Caesars Arena for the 7:00 p.m. Detroit Pistons game against Washington.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Winter coats will still be needed the highs between 30° and 35°F.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with morning lows in the teens and windchills in the single digits. Afternoon highs under mostly sunny skies will be in the 20s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and not as cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

The winter solstice is at 11:19 p.m. ET, Saturday, and this marks the official start of astronomical winter. Also, days start getting longer until the summer solstice in June.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there…available for both iPhones and Androids!