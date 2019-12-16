Metro Detroit weather: No significant snowfall expected through Christmas

DETROIT – If you’re a snow fiend, December’s been a dud. But for commuters and holiday shoppers, you couldn’t ask for better pre-winter weather.

Big storm misses us

The winter side of a serious system will bring snow and ice along I-70 from St. Louis to Indianapolis. Winter storm warnings are up where nearly 10 inches of snow is possible in south central Illinois.

Farther down the Mississippi, there is an intense severe weather outbreak. There have been more than seven tornado reports so far, and more are expected Monday night.

If we get anything out of that, it will only be a flurry or two.

Snow nearly nil

Other than those flurries and a possible pre-dawn snow shower, there is no snow in the forecast through Christmas. So after getting hammered with snow in mid-November, it looks like we might finish December with less than an inch of snow accumulation. If that happens, it will be about 10% of normal for the month.

Mild push before Christmas

We’ll see temperatures plunge during the middle of this week. Lows might return to single digits in spots by Wednesday night, but the chill won’t last long. Temperatures will be back above normal Friday and stay there for six straight days, including Christmas Day. Even if we find some moisture by the holiday, it will likely be rain, and not snow.

Green light for Christmas travel

Looking into next week, not only are we dry, but the entire eastern two-thirds of the country will see no weather issues. When Santa’s sleigh takes to the skies on Christmas Eve, snow in the Rockies will be the closest weather problem. That might slice into the upper Midwest on Christmas Day, but there won’t be any issues for us.

